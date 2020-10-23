UrduPoint.com
Second Virus Wave Could Be Worst Than First: France Hospital Boss

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :France's second wave of coronavirus could be worse than the first, the boss of Paris public hospital group AP-HP said on Friday as the country registered a record number of daily cases.

With fast-rising pressure on hospitals, France has expanded a 9:00 pm to 06:00 am curfew to cover 46 million people, more than two-thirds of its population.

"There has been a perception in recent months that a second wave does not exist, orthat it is a small wave. The situation is the opposite," Martin Hirsch told the RTL broadcaster.

More Stories From World

