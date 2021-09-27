Senior Russian Lawmaker Forecasts Democrat or Green Foreign Minister in Germany

Germany's new foreign minister will most likely come from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) or the Greens, as these parties are currently projected to become the smaller partner in the future coalition government, Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany's new foreign minister will most likely come from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) or the Greens, as these parties are currently projected to become the smaller partner in the future coalition government, Konstantin Kosachev, the deputy speaker of the Russian upper house, said on Monday.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) emerged victorious, outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the FDP came in third and fourth, respectively.

"What does all this mean for Russia? Given that the post of foreign minister, according to the German tradition, is usually granted to the 'younger' coalition partner, there is a chance to get a foreign minister from the Greens or the FDP. This clearly is not the most encouraging foreign affairs prospect, though a lot depends on the chancellor too, of course," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The Russian lawmaker described the FDP as an "ideologically charged" party with pragmatic stance, which it inherited from Hans-Dietrich Genscher, a former foreign minister whose office featured periods of rapprochement with Moscow.

The Left, on the other hand, have greatly evolved since the anti-establishment rebels they used to be in the 1990s, Kosachev said.

"Today, (the Left) is a party that is not simply systemic but, I would even say, ultra-systemic, one promoting 'new ethics' and aggressive, radical liberalism and consistently taking anti-Russia stances on all topics that are important to us � it stood in opposition to Nord Stream 2 and the return of Crimea, and it supported the German supply of weapons to Ukraine and the expansion of sanctions against Russia, let alone issues pertaining to human rights," he said.

Incumbent Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, just as his predecessors Sigmar Gabriel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is SPD member. Guido Westerwelle who left the office in 2013, was FDP faithful.