Senior US, Chinese Military Officials Held Two-Day Virtual Consultations - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Senior US and Chinese military officials held two-day virtual consultations as part of a policy of responsible competition between the two countries, the US Department of Defense (DoD) said in a statement.

"Dr. Michael Chase, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China, conducted a secure video conference with Major General Huang Xueping, Deputy Director of the People's Republic of China's (PRC) People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation to co-host virtually the 16th U.S.-PRC Defense Policy Coordination Talks, September 28 and 29, 2021," the DoD said.

"The meeting is an important component of the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the U.S. and the PRC by maintaining open lines of communication with the PRC," the statement said.

The DoD said the sides held a frank, in-depth, and open discussion on a number of issues affecting the US-Chinese defense relationship.

"Both sides reaffirmed consensus to keep communication channels open. The U.S. side also made clear our commitment to uphold shared principles with our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

