Serbian President Says Plans to Meet Putin in Sochi on December 4

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Saturday his plans to visit Russia and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the resort city of Sochi on December 4.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived for an official visit to Serbia.

"I ask you to give my best regards to President Putin. I anticipate, I think, our 17th meeting that will be held in Sochi on December 4," Vucic said at a joint press conference with Medvedev.

The Serbian leader has not specified the agenda of his upcoming talks with Putin.