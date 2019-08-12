UrduPoint.com
Several Saudi Soldiers Killed, Injured In Yemen's Houthis' Attack In Jazan Region- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Several Saudi Soldiers Killed, Injured in Yemen's Houthis' Attack in Jazan Region- Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) An attack of the Yemeni Houthi movement at the Jazan Region in Saudi Arabia killed and injured several Saudi soldiers, Yemeni media reported on Monday.

The attack was aimed at Saudi military posts near Tuwal Land Port, the area close to the Yemeni border, the Almasira broadcaster reported.

A military vehicle was reportedly destroyed in the attack.

A Saudi-led coalition of states has been supporting the Yemeni government led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in its fight against the Houthi movement.

