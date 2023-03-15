Severe Floods in Turkey Leave 5 Dead, Several Others Missing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Massive floods caused by ongoing torrential rains have left five people killed and several others missing in the quake-hit Turkish provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman, media reported on Wednesday.

The floods hit southeastern Turkey on Tuesday night.

Turkish media reported that at least one hospital had been flooded, while classes in schools had been suspended.

As a result of the disaster, one person was found dead in Adiyaman and four others passed away in Sanliurfa, the Tvnet news portal reported, citing officials.

There are also reports of missing people, but the authorities cannot confirm this information at the moment, Sanliurfa Mayor Zeynel Abidin Beyazgul was quoted by the news outlet as saying.