Sherwood Police, ATF Responding to Active Shooter Incident at Arkansas Hospital -Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Local police as well as US Federal agents are responding to an active shooter incident at a hospital in the US state of Arkansas, law enforcement confirmed via social media on Wednesday.

"We can confirm an active shooter at (St. Vincent Hospital).

No other information will be released at this time," the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement.

The Police Department also requested that Sherwood residents avoid the area around the hospital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also sent special agents to respond to the shooting, ATF's New Orleans regional office said.

Sherwood, a town of approximately 32,000 people, is located north of Little Rock - Arkansas' capital and largest city.