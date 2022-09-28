UrduPoint.com

Sherwood Police, ATF Responding To Active Shooter Incident At Arkansas Hospital -Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Sherwood Police, ATF Responding to Active Shooter Incident at Arkansas Hospital -Statement

Local police as well as US federal agents are responding to an active shooter incident at a hospital in the US state of Arkansas, law enforcement confirmed via social media on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Local police as well as US Federal agents are responding to an active shooter incident at a hospital in the US state of Arkansas, law enforcement confirmed via social media on Wednesday.

"We can confirm an active shooter at (St. Vincent Hospital).

No other information will be released at this time," the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement.

The Police Department also requested that Sherwood residents avoid the area around the hospital.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) also sent special agents to respond to the shooting, ATF's New Orleans regional office said.

Sherwood, a town of approximately 32,000 people, is located north of Little Rock - Arkansas' capital and largest city.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Little Rock New Orleans

Recent Stories

Rights Groups to File Complaint With UN Accusing O ..

Rights Groups to File Complaint With UN Accusing Ottawa of Anti-Black Hiring Pra ..

3 minutes ago
 US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Pack ..

US Announces New $1.1Bln Ukraine Security Aid Package, Including 18 HIMARS Rocke ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Proposes 32% Tax on LNG E ..

Russian Finance Ministry Proposes 32% Tax on LNG Export Profits

5 minutes ago
 Farmers stage sit-in at Blue Area

Farmers stage sit-in at Blue Area

5 minutes ago
 Minister Sherry Rehman voices concern over audio-l ..

Minister Sherry Rehman voices concern over audio-leaks

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan,EU agree on multifaceted development coop ..

Pakistan,EU agree on multifaceted development cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.