Ship With 237 Passengers on Board Catches Fire in Ionian Sea Near Greek Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) An Italian cruise ship with 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members on board has caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea, media reported.

According to the Agence France-Presse news agency, the Euroferry Olympia ship was heading from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa for Italy's Brindisi when the blaze erupted.

Three patrol ships and three tug boats of the coast guard are heading for the vessel in distress.