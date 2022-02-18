UrduPoint.com

Ship With 237 Passengers On Board Catches Fire In Ionian Sea Near Greek Coast - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Ship With 237 Passengers on Board Catches Fire in Ionian Sea Near Greek Coast - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) An Italian cruise ship with 237 passengers and more than 50 crew members on board has caught fire near the Greek coast in the Ionian Sea, media reported.

According to the Agence France-Presse news agency, the Euroferry Olympia ship was heading from the Greek city of Igoumenitsa for Italy's Brindisi when the blaze erupted.

Three patrol ships and three tug boats of the coast guard are heading for the vessel in distress.

Related Topics

Fire Brindisi Olympia Italy Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2022

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th February 2022

31 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

9 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

9 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

9 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>