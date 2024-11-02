Singer Asim Declares Riyadh Season As ‘world-class Festival’ In Saudi Arabia
Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar captivated a large crowd at Suwaidi Park during the ongoing Riyadh Season, a widely celebrated cultural festival in Saudi Arabia on Friday night
Asim, known for his talent and charisma, described Riyadh Season as a “world-class festival,” highlighting the event's scale, energy, and the enthusiastic reception from both locals and expatriates.
In a media interaction before taking the stage, Azhar shared his excitement, emphasizing the uniqueness of this year’s visit to Riyadh. "I’ve performed worldwide as a representative of Pakistan and a peace ambassador," he said, adding that although he previously performed in Riyadh in 2018, the atmosphere this time felt ‘totally different’. He described the experience as if he were visiting Riyadh for the first time, remarking on the vibrancy and transformation of the Saudi capital.
Asim expressed his commitment to giving his best performance to make ‘Pakistan Week’ a cherished memory for the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and local Saudis alike. “Art and culture are two important pillars of any society,” he said, applauding the Saudi government for its transformative approach to promoting these sectors. Through Riyadh Season and similar initiatives, Saudi Arabia is bridging cultural gaps, connecting people of diverse backgrounds, and showcasing the power of art to unite, he maintained.
The singer, reflecting on his journey, mentioned his special connection with Riyadh. When he began his career in 2011, he noted, a segment of young Saudis supported him by promoting his work on social media. This early support helped propel his music across the Middle East, where he soon gained fans in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and beyond. “The Riyadh community played a significant role in my career, pushing my music to new heights,” he shared, acknowledging the impact of his Saudi fan base.
As Riyadh Season continues to draw international attention, it has become a cultural magnet for artists from around the world. “Saudi Arabia’s evolution towards embracing arts and culture is attracting talent globally,” Azhar observed, noting that events like these not only entertain but also foster global connections. He pointed to the recent arrival of renowned Brazilian footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as an example of the Kingdom’s growing appeal.
Concluding his remarks, Asim extended his gratitude to the Riyadh Season organizers and the entire team behind the event. He praised their efforts to bring joy and a sense of relief to people through the festival.
