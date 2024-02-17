Sinner In Rotterdam Semi-finals As Injury-plagued Raonic Quits
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 09:11 AM
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner reached the Rotterdam semi-finals on Friday when injury-plagued Milos Raonic was forced to retire at 1-1 in the second set of their last-eight clash.
Top seed Sinner took the first set 7-6 (7/4) before the big-hitting 33-year-old Canadian called it quits after two more games.
Sinner goes on to face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, who defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) for a place in Sunday's final.
"Obviously this is not the way you want to win the match," said Sinner.
"I wish him a speedy recovery. I was actually playing and I was not realising that he was about to retire but he knows his body really well and he knows his limits so, for sure, it's the right choice for him."
Sinner, 22, can take the world number three ranking if he wins the title on Sunday. If that happens, he would become the highest-ever ranked Italian man.
Raonic saw two set points come and go in the opener on Friday before he retired as the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up endured another injury nightmare.
The former world number three has slumped to 309 in the rankings after missing two years of action due to a combination of back, ankle and knee injuries.
Earlier Friday, Bulgarian sixth-seed Grigor Dimitrov edged into the semi-finals, seeing off a determined challenge from Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4.
Dimitrov will next face fifth seed Alex De Minaur after the Australian shocked second seed Andrey Rublev 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3.
World number 13 Dimitrov seemed unhappy with his performance, admitting he struggled to read the Shevchenko service.
"The way he was serving was just incredible. For some reason I was not really able to find my angles. He was not giving me any time to develop my game," Dimitrov said.
"Today was just one of those matches because I was not at my best. Hopefully I can raise my game" for Saturday's semi-final.
Dimitrov defeated De Minaur in the last-eight in 2023.
The Australian will be hoping to avenge that loss on Saturday when he also celebrates his 25th birthday.
"I played him on my birthday last year, and he was rude enough to beat me when I was two match points up," said De Minaur.
"I'm playing him tomorrow, which will be my birthday again, so I'm hoping he's a little bit nicer to me. We'll see."
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
More Stories From World
-
Ailing Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational in 2nd round8 minutes ago
-
Inter warm up for Atletico clash by going 10 points clear8 minutes ago
-
Ailing Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational in 2nd round8 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz into Buenos Aires semi-finals8 minutes ago
-
Mourners in Europe, US pay tribute to Navalny9 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian army says forces withdraw from Avdiivka9 minutes ago
-
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision9 minutes ago
-
Blinken in 'candid, constructive' talks with China's Wang9 minutes ago
-
Southampton back to second in Championship with win at West Brom9 minutes ago
-
Fears grow for crucial Gaza hospital after Israeli raid18 minutes ago
-
Singapore engineer pivots from oil rigs to 'fish farm of the future'19 minutes ago
-
Japan announces successful launch of next-gen H3 rocket19 minutes ago