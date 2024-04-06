Somali President visits International fairs, museums of the Prophet’s Biography & Islamic Civilization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited the International Fairs and Museums of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah, which was launched in February 2021 under the supervision of the Muslim World League (MWL).

The Somali President was briefed on many interactive displays such as the biography of noble Prophet (peace be upon him), in addition to various models of Makkah and Madinah, the Hijrah route, Atlases, Maps, various educational tools, and modern technical means.

At the end of the visit, the President expressed his admiration for this huge and modern project, which was achieved by great efforts to serve the Islamic nation.