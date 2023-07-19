(@FahadShabbir)

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) South Africa took into account its legal obligations to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court when deciding on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in the BRICS summit, Presidential Spokesman Vincent Magwenya told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the South African president's office said that Putin will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit on August 22-24, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be present at the event.

"The commitment to South Africa's successful hosting of the summit, the historic nature of this upcoming BRICS summit, and a recognition of South Africa's legal obligations to the Rome Statute guided the deliberations over the participation of Russia during the summit," Magwenya said.