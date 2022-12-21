UrduPoint.com

South Korea, US Cancel Joint Air Drills Due To Bad Weather Conditions - Reports

South Korea and the United Stated have decided to cancel the joint air force drills involving US F-22 stealth fighter jets scheduled for December 22 due to bad weather conditions, Yohnap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Air Force.

According to the report, the drills were canceled on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall across South Korea, and fighter jets returned to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan where they are permanently stationed.

It would have been the first time in four years that US F-22 fighters came to South Korea for a joint exercise.

Earlier in the week, the two countries conducted joint air drills with the participation of US B-52H strategic bombers and South Korean F-35A and F-15K jets southwest of the island of Jeju.

The training came at a time when North Korea tested two ballistic missiles on Sunday. Both of them flew 500 kilometers (310 miles), reaching a maximum altitude of 550 kilometers, with Pyongyang saying the test was part of the development of a reconnaissance satellite.

