Spanish Apartment Block Inferno Leaves At Least 9 Dead
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Valencia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spanish fire crews on Friday picked through a smouldering 14-storey apartment block in Valencia, searching for bodies and clues, after an inferno ripped through the building killing at least nine people.
Authorities, who declared three days of mourning, said it was unclear if more people were missing and gave no immediate indication for the cause.
Experts said however the building was covered with highly flammable cladding, which could account for the rapid spread of the blaze after it broke out on the fourth floor on Thursday afternoon.
Black smoke rose high in the sky as flames quickly consumed the high-rise of 138 flats in the Campanar district of the Mediterranean port city in eastern Spain, film footage of the horrific blaze showed.
Police have so far found nine bodies, said Pilar Bernabe, the central government's representative in the region, revising down a toll of 10 announced earlier on Friday.
Amid uncertainty over the missing, officials have not ruled out the death toll rising however.
Fifteen people were treated for injuries of varying degrees, including a seven-year-old child and seven firefighters, but their lives were not in danger.
Fire crews on Friday entered the blackened ruin of the residential block, its windows blown out and the once-white facade charred with the residue of smoke and flames.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the scene and encouraged people to "show empathy, affection and solidarity with the victims, with their families, with those who still do not know exactly what has happened" to their loved ones.
Smoke still wafted from the building though it was quickly blown away by the strong winds, which had fuelled the flames and complicated efforts to douse the blaze.
Recent Stories
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
More Stories From World
-
US blacklists 14 Russian oil tankers to enforce price cap7 minutes ago
-
US unveils fresh sanctions as Putin hails Russian 'heroes'7 minutes ago
-
Russia's war 'ignores will of global majority': Ukraine7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 minutes ago
-
Liverpool eye 'special' League Cup final triumph against Chelsea17 minutes ago
-
Classic clashes between Liverpool and Chelsea17 minutes ago
-
France, Poland lead new wave of European farmer anger17 minutes ago
-
Eight in hospital after reports of 'odour' at Sweden intel service27 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Mexico Open scores27 minutes ago
-
'In minutes, we lost everything': Spain fire survivors destitute27 minutes ago
-
Trump, Haley rally supporters on eve of South Carolina primary37 minutes ago