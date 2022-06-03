UrduPoint.com

Spanish Court To Question Former US State Secretary Pompeo About Assange's Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Spanish Court to Question Former US State Secretary Pompeo About Assange's Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) A Spanish court has summoned Mike Pompeo, the former US secretary of state and concurrently the former chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), as a witness in a case concerning alleged Washington's plan to kill WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Spanish newspaper ABC reported on Friday.

Last year, media reported that US officials had allegedly discussed the possibility of Assange's assassination during his stay in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2017. The plan was reportedly to kidnap Assange from the diplomatic mission or capture him if he tried to escape.

A judge of the Spanish National Court has decided to summon Pompeo to explain whether the US government and CIA intended to kidnap and kill Assange during the presidency of Donald Trump, according to ABC.

The Spanish court reportedly sent Pompeo a subpoena earlier in June. The US official was offered the opportunity to testify via videoconference, the newspaper reported.

Apart from Pompeo, a similar subpoena was sent to former US National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina.

According to ABC, the decision came after Spanish prosecutor Carlos Bautista upheld a motion filed by Assange's lawyer Aitor Martinez.

In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. In May, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition.

WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the US. Assange is wanted by the US on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Washington CIA Iraq Trump London United Kingdom United States April May June October 2017 Media From Government Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

17 minutes ago
 PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for f ..

PAK Vs WI: PCB sets affordable ticket prices for fans

1 hour ago
 CJP advises careful consideration for appointment ..

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

1 hour ago
 HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

1 hour ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.