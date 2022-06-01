Stoltenberg to Visit Washington From May 31 to June 3 - NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Washington, DC from May 31 to June 3 in order to meet with senior US officials, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"From 31 May to 3 June 2022, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Washington DC for a working visit.

He is expected to meet with top US officials, including the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan," the statement read.

Stoltenberg will also give a speech at the Johns Hopkins University school of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), the release added.