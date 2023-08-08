Open Menu

Summit Of Amazon Countries To Take Place In Brazil

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Leaders of the member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization will meet in Brazil for a summit to discuss regional cooperation in the Amazon basin on Tuesday.

The event will take place in the northern city of Belem and is supposed to strengthen the cross-border cooperation in the Amazon region with regards to issues like protection of the rainforest and sustainable development.

The Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization includes Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Bolivia, Suriname, Brazil and Peru, along with Venezuela.

