Supported by KSrelief, Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Hajjah provides services to 1,225 patients

Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provided treatment services to 1,225 patients from January 3 to 9, 2024.

Among them, 324 patients visited the emergency clinic, 285 beneficiaries attended the internal medicine clinic, 616 visited the epidemiology clinic, and 282 utilized the laboratory section.

Medications were provided to 1,139 patients and the observation department received 252 patients.

Additionally, four waste disposal activities were implemented.