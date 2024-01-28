- Home
- World
- Supported by KSrelief, Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Hajjah provides services to ..
Supported By KSrelief, Emergency Center For Epidemic Disease Control In Hajjah Provides Services To 1,225 Patients
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provided treatment services to 1,225 patients from January 3 to 9, 2024.
Among them, 324 patients visited the emergency clinic, 285 beneficiaries attended the internal medicine clinic, 616 visited the epidemiology clinic, and 282 utilized the laboratory section.
Medications were provided to 1,139 patients and the observation department received 252 patients.
Additionally, four waste disposal activities were implemented.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From World
-
Nigeria qualify for Africa Cup of Nations last 84 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 150,000 bundles of bread to Refugees in Lebanon4 minutes ago
-
Wildfire ravages Argentina's national park14 minutes ago
-
Argentine gov't confirms resignation of infrastructure minister14 minutes ago
-
Barcelona head coach Xavi to leave club at end of season14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pavilion at 'Travel & Adventure Show' opened; Efforts underway to attract more tourists: M ..8 hours ago
-
Boeing exec apologizes over MAX 9 problem, promises fixes8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table8 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated8 hours ago
-
US mulls sanctions after Venezuela court bars presidential hopeful8 hours ago
-
China says talks with US in Bangkok 'candid, substantive'11 hours ago