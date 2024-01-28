Open Menu

Supported By KSrelief, Emergency Center For Epidemic Disease Control In Hajjah Provides Services To 1,225 Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Supported by KSrelief, Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Hajjah provides services to 1,225 patients

Hajjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate, with support from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provided treatment services to 1,225 patients from January 3 to 9, 2024.

Among them, 324 patients visited the emergency clinic, 285 beneficiaries attended the internal medicine clinic, 616 visited the epidemiology clinic, and 282 utilized the laboratory section.

Medications were provided to 1,139 patients and the observation department received 252 patients.

Additionally, four waste disposal activities were implemented.

Related Topics

Yemen Hajjah January From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

56 minutes ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

10 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

11 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

11 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

11 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

11 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

11 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

11 hours ago

More Stories From World