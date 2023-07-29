Open Menu

Suspect In Explosion At Kuybyshevskiy Oil Refinery In Russia's Samara Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) A suspect in the recent explosion at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara has been arrested and will remain in custody during two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of the arrested man said that his client, Sergey Okruzhko, had pleaded guilty and was cooperating with the investigation.

"The court granted the investigators' request and chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention for a period of two months," the judge said in a courtroom.

On Friday, an explosion occurred at the Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery in Samara, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said, adding that the blast had potentially been caused by an explosive device. No casualties were reported. The alleged organizer of the blast was detained when trying to leave Russia, Khinshtein added.

The Kuybyshevskiy oil refinery is one of the largest oil companies in Russia's Samara Region. The refinery has been running since 1945.

