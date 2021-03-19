UrduPoint.com
Sweden Investigates Deaths of 2 People Recently Vaccinated With AstraZeneca - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Swedish Medical Products Agency is investigating the deaths of two people who had been recently vaccinated with AstraZeneca, local media reported on Friday citing the agency.

According to Radio Sweden, the first person was a healthy woman in her sixties, who passed in late February a week after receiving the vaccine with severe flu-like symptoms.

On Friday, the medical agency announced another death that might be related to the vaccine, a 60-year-old man with preexisting illnesses who died two weeks after receiving the shot from brain hemorrhaging, the radio stated.

Swedish medical authorities believe the issue is a serious one, but such cases are very rare and there is not enough data to make conclusions, so further investigations are required, Veronica Arthurson, head of drug safety at the Swedish Medical Products Agency, was cited as saying by Radio Sweden.

"So far, we have neither been able to prove nor disprove a connection between these deaths and the vaccine," Arthurson was quoted as saying by the radio.

On Thursday, Sweden made the decision to extend the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine until next week. Same day EU's drug watchdog, the European Medicines Agency, announced it was safe to continue using AstraZeneca's vaccine and insisted its benefits outweigh the risks.

