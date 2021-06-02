UrduPoint.com
Switzerland's Decision On Sputnik V Vaccine Will Not Affect Russia-US Summit - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:05 PM

Switzerland's decision not to accept certificates on COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V will not affect the organization of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in Geneva, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

The meeting is scheduled to take place on June 16.

Switzerland opened media accreditation for the event earlier in the day, and reporters are required to provide vaccination certificates, a negative PCR test for coronavirus, or a negative antigen test to receive badges.

Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, has said that only vaccines approved in Switzerland and the EU will be accepted.

"No," Peskov said when asked if Switzerland's decision affects Russia's attitude towards the upcoming summit.

