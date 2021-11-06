UrduPoint.com

Sworn-In Uzbek President Proposes Changes To Country's Constitution

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:19 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The re-elected Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was officially sworn in earlier on Saturday, proposed constitutional reforms in the country and a transfer of part of governing powers to the regions.

Mirziyoyev was sworn in on Saturday at a joint meeting of both chambers of the country's parliament following his re-election on October 24 with 80,12% of the votes.

"During pre-election meetings with the candidates, the representatives of the electorate put forward another important proposal, which is now dictated by life itself, by the essence of our reforms. It is the implementation of constitutional reforms in the country," Mirziyoyev said in his inaugural speech.

The President noted that constitutional reforms have been carried out in many countries during the period of fundamental change, adding that Uzbekistan should also consider "upgrading" its basic law based on the world's constitutional experience.

The proposed strategy for Uzbekistan's new development envisions the creation of a people's state and the promotion of a free civil society.

"To this end, in the future, most of the state functions will be transferred from center to the regions," Mirziyoyev said.

The government plans to overhaul its institutions, set up a compact and effective management system, and optimize departments that duplicate each other, according to the President.

More Stories From World

