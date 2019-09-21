UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Army Intercepts Drone With Cluster Bombs In Country's South-West - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM

Syrian Army Intercepts Drone With Cluster Bombs in Country's South-West - Reports

Syrian government troops on Saturday downed a drone armed with cluster bombs in al-Sheikh district in the southwestern province of Quneitra, media reported, citing a source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Syrian government troops on Saturday downed a drone armed with cluster bombs in al-Sheikh district in the southwestern province of Quneitra, media reported, citing a source.

According to the Sana news agency, the competent engineering units dismantled the drone, which was also loaded with C4 explosives.

In a separate operation, Syrian forces found weapons, ammunition, food and Israeli-made vehicles left by militants in Briqah village in the southern countryside of Quneitra.

Related Topics

Drone Militants Syria Vehicles Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.