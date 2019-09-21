(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Syrian government troops on Saturday downed a drone armed with cluster bombs in al-Sheikh district in the southwestern province of Quneitra, media reported, citing a source

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Syrian government troops on Saturday downed a drone armed with cluster bombs in al-Sheikh district in the southwestern province of Quneitra, media reported, citing a source.

According to the Sana news agency, the competent engineering units dismantled the drone, which was also loaded with C4 explosives.

In a separate operation, Syrian forces found weapons, ammunition, food and Israeli-made vehicles left by militants in Briqah village in the southern countryside of Quneitra.