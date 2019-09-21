Syrian Army Intercepts Drone With Cluster Bombs In Country's South-West - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM
Syrian government troops on Saturday downed a drone armed with cluster bombs in al-Sheikh district in the southwestern province of Quneitra, media reported, citing a source
According to the Sana news agency, the competent engineering units dismantled the drone, which was also loaded with C4 explosives.
In a separate operation, Syrian forces found weapons, ammunition, food and Israeli-made vehicles left by militants in Briqah village in the southern countryside of Quneitra.