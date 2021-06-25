Taiwan to Strengthen Quarantine Restrictions Over Spread of Delta Variant - Control Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center announced Friday that stricter quarantine measures will be introduced for those arriving on the island after June 27, amid a rapid surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant.

"Travelers arriving in Taiwan from 'key high-risk countries' (including those who have visited those countries in the past 14 days and those who have transited in those countries): after they enter Taiwan via airport or port, such travelers will be required to quarantine in group quarantine facilities for 14 days and undergo PCR tests for COVID-19 upon checking in at group quarantine facilities and at the end of their quarantine period; such travelers are not required to pay group quarantine facility accommodation and testing fees.

Currently, 'key high-risk countries' include Brazil, India, the UK, Peru, Israel, Indonesia, and Bangladesh," the Central Epidemic Command Center of Taiwan stated.

Tourists coming from other countries will now have to quarantine 14 days on arrival and eventually take a PCR-test at their own expense.

The Delta strain of COVID-19 was first identified in India in October 2020. It is the fastest, highly contagious COVID variant. The strain has since been detected in many other countries.