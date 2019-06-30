UrduPoint.com
Taliban Kill At Least 8 Election Commission Workers In Kandahar - Afghan Election Official

Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:10 PM

Taliban Kill at Least 8 Election Commission Workers in Kandahar - Afghan Election Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) At least eight Afghan election commission workers have been killed in a Taliban attack on an administrative building in the restive Kandahar province, a senior election official told Sputnik on Sunday.

"At least eight of our employees were killed in the bombings that happened in Maruf district," Hashem Durrani, head of provincial election department, said.

Taliban insurgents attacked the Maruf district compound with four explosive-laden tanks on Saturday night, Kandahar provincial police commander Tadin Khan told Sputnik.

The militants claimed they had seized the building, but police issued a statement saying reinforcements had been deployed. The situation is under control.

The Afghan Ministry of the Interior confirmed the attack, adding it had been repelled. The exact number of casualties is not clear.

The Taliban have mounted a series of attacks across the country even as its envoys in Doha are discussing how to end the war in Afghanistan. The Taliban have so far refused to hold direct talks with the government in Kabul, which they call a US puppet.

