Talks Begin On Amount Of Ransom Payment For Russian Sailors Abducted Near Cameroon- Source

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Talks Begin on Amount of Ransom Payment for Russian Sailors Abducted Near Cameroon- Source



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Negotiations with pirates about the amount of the ransom payment for eight sailors, including three Russians, who were abducted off Cameroon's coast in mid-August have just started, a source in the employing company told Sputnik on Friday.

"Talks about the ransom payment amount have just started," the source said, adding that no information was currently available on the amount of money that pirates sought to receive.

German company MarConsult Schiffahrt's multipurpose cargo vessel Marmalaita, sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port.

