UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania Opposition Leader Sees 'widespread Irregularities' In Vote

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:59 PM

Tanzania opposition leader sees 'widespread irregularities' in vote

Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said Wednesday there had been "widespread irregularities" as the country held elections

Dodoma, Tanzania, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said Wednesday there had been "widespread irregularities" as the country held elections.

"Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations," he wrote on Twitter, noting reports of stuffed ballot boxes in some locations.

Related Topics

Twitter From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

37 seconds ago

NASA, SpaceX target Nov. 14 for historic manned mi ..

38 seconds ago

Governor, federal minister leave for Hyderabad

40 seconds ago

Merkel eyes tough new curbs to tame virus before C ..

42 seconds ago

Canada's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 leve ..

8 minutes ago

NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fe ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.