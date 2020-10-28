Tanzania opposition leader sees 'widespread irregularities' in vote

Tanzania's opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu said Wednesday there had been "widespread irregularities" as the country held elections

"Voting reports indicate widespread irregularities in the form of preventing our polling agents from accessing polling stations," he wrote on Twitter, noting reports of stuffed ballot boxes in some locations.