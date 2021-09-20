UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Says SCO Countries Endorse Idea Of High-Level Meeting On Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tashkent Says SCO Countries Endorse Idea of High-Level Meeting on Afghanistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) supported the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to hold a high-level SCO-Afghanistan meeting in Tashkent, Uzbek president's special representative for Afghanistan, Ismatulla Irgashev, told reporters on Monday.

A couple of days ago, Mirziyoyev offered to host a SCO-Afghanistan meeting in Tashkent in 2022.

"In the nearest future, we are ready to hold the high-level meeting in Tashkent. During the (SCO) summit, we heard only positive responses so far. There was not a single, so to say, negative response. Everyone said it was a very good suggestion," Irgashev said on the sidelines of the Valdai Discussion Club conference "Russia and Uzbekistan Facing Development and Security Challenges at a New Historical Stage of Interaction."

