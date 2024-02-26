Technicians, Australian pilot kidnapped in Papua New Guinea freed

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) An Australian helicopter pilot and two local contractors kidnapped at gunpoint in Papua New Guinea's restive highlands have been freed unharmed, police and an aviation company spokesman said Monday.

The trio were taken on Monday afternoon near Mount Sisa, in central Hela Province, while working at a remote telecommunications tower, but were now free, "safe and unharmed", police said.

With police and the army closing in on the area, it appears the assailants dropped their demands and allowed the three men to get back in the chopper and fly away to safety.

"Through local leaders, the abductors had been warned that lethal force would be employed in order to free the captives," said Police Commissioner David Manning.

"Security forces have now entered the direct apprehension phase of the operation in which the abductors are being tracked so they can face justice," he said.

Papua New Guinea's highlands have in recent years been hit by a spate of kidnappings and tribal violence that has killed hundreds.

Last week more than 50 bodies were found by the side of a road -- the result of clashes between rival clans.

In 2023, a New Zealand archaeologist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint at a location near this most recent incident.

They were released -- traumatised but seemingly physically unharmed -- after a tense week of negotiations with kidnappers who initially demanded a ransom of US$1 million -- an enormous sum in one of the Pacific's poorest nations.

The government has come under fierce pressure to boost security resources in the area and tackle growing lawlessness.

Prime Minister James Marape earlier told AFP the government would deal with the abductors harshly.

"I want to inform all that crime does not pay, it ultimately leads to the arrest or deaths of criminals.