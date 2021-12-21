UrduPoint.com

Tehran Says US Made No Proposals For Iran Nuclear Deal At Vienna Talks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Tehran Says US Made No Proposals for Iran Nuclear Deal at Vienna Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States did not make any suggestions that could lead to the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the drafting of a new deal during the five-way talks in Vienna, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

The seventh round of nuclear talks between Iran and Russia, China, Germany, France and the United Kingdom ” a group referred to as 4+1 ” as well as the European Union ended in Vienna last week.

"Despite its claims, the US has not yet made any tangible proposals or text to the G4+1," Khatibzadeh said at a press conference in Tehran, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

Iran expects the US to "offer a tangible text," in which case an agreement can be reached "in the shortest possible time," the spokesman said.

"We hope that we will reach a result if the other side removes the sanctions effectively and verifiably," Khatibzadeh said.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the P5+1 group of countries ” the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, plus Germany ” and the European Union.

It obligated Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and significantly decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own commitments.

The seventh round of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna began on November 29. Lifting US sanctions on Tehran appeared to be the main issue of negotiations, which has not been solved at the moment, although an agreement was reached to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to replace the surveillance cameras at the TESA Karaj Complex, which could allay concerns about the nature of Tehran's nuclear program. Some of the Karaj cameras were damaged in a sabotage attack earlier this year.

Related Topics

Attack Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna Karaj Tehran Lead United Kingdom United States November 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicr ..

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

7 minutes ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

7 minutes ago
 Premier League football to continue despite Covid ..

Premier League football to continue despite Covid surge: league

7 minutes ago
 EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

7 minutes ago
 Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to U ..

Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to US Communities Working to Reduc ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sancti ..

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sanctions

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.