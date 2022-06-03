UrduPoint.com

Telegram Messenger Sends Data To German Law Enforcement Despite Denying It - Reports

June 03, 2022

Telegram Messenger Sends Data to German Law Enforcement Despite Denying It - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Representatives of Telegram provided the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) with access to users' personal data in a number of cases related to child abuse and terrorism, Spiegel reported on Friday.

According to the German newspaper, the data belong to suspected terrorists and child abusers.

However, it is still difficult for German investigators to obtain information from representatives of Telegram in cases involving other criminal offenses.

In Germany, Telegram has become particularly popular among the so-called Querdenker (Lateral thinker) movement that opposes coronavirus restrictions and compulsory vaccination. In February, at the request of the German authorities, the messenger blocked 64 channels whose content the government considered "extremist." This was preceded by threats from the interior minister, Nancy Faeser, to block the Telegram messenger throughout Germany.

