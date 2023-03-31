UrduPoint.com

Temple Floor Collapse In India Kills At Least 35 People - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Temple Floor Collapse in India Kills at Least 35 People - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) At least 35 people died in a temple in the west-central Indian city of Indore, the state of Madhya Pradesh, after falling into a stepped well because of a floor collapse, the regional authorities said on Friday.

"A total of 35 people were killed, one was gone missing, and 14 people were rescued. Two people returned home safely after receiving medical help.

The search for missing individuals is underway," District Collector Indore Dr. Ilayaraja T. said.

The rescue operation has been lasting more than 18 hours, involving over 70 people such as military personnel and rescue services employees, Ilayaraja also said.

The floor collapse presumably occurred because the temple had been overcrowded, according to preliminary data.

The Indian authorities will pay 500,000 rupees (about $6,000) to the families of victims and 50,000 rupees to the injured people.

Related Topics

India Injured Died Indore Temple

Recent Stories

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Avia ..

UAE wins bid to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships to ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced global partnerships towards ‘zero waste’

30 minutes ago
 WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in floo ..

WHO to rehabilitate, activate 50 hospitals in flood-hit areas of KP

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.