Temple Floor Collapse in India Kills at Least 35 People - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) At least 35 people died in a temple in the west-central Indian city of Indore, the state of Madhya Pradesh, after falling into a stepped well because of a floor collapse, the regional authorities said on Friday.

"A total of 35 people were killed, one was gone missing, and 14 people were rescued. Two people returned home safely after receiving medical help.

The search for missing individuals is underway," District Collector Indore Dr. Ilayaraja T. said.

The rescue operation has been lasting more than 18 hours, involving over 70 people such as military personnel and rescue services employees, Ilayaraja also said.

The floor collapse presumably occurred because the temple had been overcrowded, according to preliminary data.

The Indian authorities will pay 500,000 rupees (about $6,000) to the families of victims and 50,000 rupees to the injured people.