Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) results in the ATP Buenos Aires tournament on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Semi-finals
Nicolas Jarry (CHI x3) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) bt Federico Coria (ARG) 6-2, 6-3
