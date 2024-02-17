Tennis: ATP Rotterdam Results - 1st Update
Published February 17, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) results on Friday in the Rotterdam ATP tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x6) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x5) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3
