Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Rotterdam Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Tennis: ATP Rotterdam results - 1st update

Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) results on Friday in the Rotterdam ATP tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Quarter-finals

Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x6) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x5) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3

Related Topics

Rotterdam

Recent Stories

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks r ..

Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound

9 hours ago
 QMC plans to conduct building survey

QMC plans to conduct building survey

9 hours ago
 Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash ..

Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina

9 hours ago
 Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

9 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

9 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

9 hours ago
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

9 hours ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

9 hours ago
 Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

9 hours ago
 Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amj ..

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..

9 hours ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

9 hours ago

More Stories From World