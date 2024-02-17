Tennis: ATP Rotterdam Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Rotterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) results on Friday in the Rotterdam ATP tournament (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Milos Raonic (CAN) 7-6 (7/0), 1-1 - retired
Tallon Griekspoor (NED) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 7-5, 7-6 (7/4)
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x6) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x5) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3
Recent Stories
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karach ..
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
More Stories From World
-
Woods withdraws with 'flu-like' illness at Riviera, Cantlay leads6 minutes ago
-
Britain summons Russian diplomats after death of Navalny6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 minutes ago
-
Bilateral accords offer Ukraine a way to shore up security16 minutes ago
-
New AI-video tool by maker of ChatGPT worries media creators16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table16 minutes ago
-
Top Kremlin critic Navalny dies in prison16 minutes ago
-
Ailing Tiger Woods withdraws in Genesis Invitational 2nd round16 minutes ago