Open Menu

Tesla Quarterly Results Disappoint As Discounts Bite

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Tesla quarterly results disappoint as discounts bite

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Tesla's results for the third quarter missed analyst estimates on Wednesday, as the Elon Musk-run company was hit by higher costs and the fallout from price discounts.

The Texas-based electric vehicle giant said sales in the July to September period reached $23.35 billion, lower than the $24.19 billion forecasted by analysts polled by Factset.

The company also saw net profits come in less than hoped for, at 66 cents per share instead of 73 cents forecasted.

Musk has undertaken multiple price cuts throughout 2023 on vehicles, telling investors in April that the company has taken the view that pushing for higher sales is the right choice versus taking a bigger margin.

The move came as more EVs from legacy carmakers like General Motors and Ford are hitting dealerships.

But those rivals have been punished by a major strike in the United States, something that Tesla will not have to navigate.

The price cuts have made investors nervous and Tesla's share price slid more than seven percent in the last month and was down more than three percent from its last closing price in afterhours trade.

The Tesla stock valuation however still dwarfs other US car makers and it has more than doubled in 2023, comforting Musk's position as one of the world's two richest people.

Also rattling nerves, Tesla reported earlier this month that its new auto deliveries fell in the third quarter to 435,059 units because of downtimes at factories in Shanghai and Austin.

Production overall declined 10 percent from the second quarter to 430,488, according to the figures.

But Tesla on Wednesday confirmed that its full-year volume target of 1.8 million vehicles remained unchanged.

Tesla also said that it will stick to the timetable and release the new Cybertruck, Tesla's futuristic answer to the American pickup truck, by the end of this year.

But Musk told an earnings call that the Cybertruck would be expensive and have "enormous challenges" in reaching target production.

"I think we'll end up with roughly a quarter-million cyber trucks a year... sometime in 2025," he said.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Shanghai Price Austin United States April July September From Share Ford General Motors Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

6 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

7 hours ago
 Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine is ..

Iranian envoy for ICJ intervention on Palestine issue

8 hours ago
 Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in Worl ..

Cheika says Pumas want to inspire a nation in World Cup semi-final

8 hours ago
 US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Ira ..

US using UNSC as 'puppet for political goals': Iranian Ambassador

8 hours ago
 FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation agai ..

FC, Levies Force, ANF conduct joint operation against drugs crop in Kalat’s Ma ..

8 hours ago
KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender eq ..

KP Govt join hands with IRC for ensuring gender equality in KP

8 hours ago
 SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of ..

SAFCO Microfinance Company awarded best company of year, Suleman G. Abro best C ..

8 hours ago
 Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-f ..

Tele'a recalled for New Zealand's World Cup semi-final against Argentina

8 hours ago
 PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Ka ..

PPP city chapter observed the 16 anniversary of Karsaz tragedy

8 hours ago
 HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

9 hours ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World