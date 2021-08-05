Thailand Bans Coral-Damaging Sunscreens in Marine Reserves - Conservation Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Thai authorities have outlawed a range of sunscreens in marine national parks due to the damaging impact the cream substances have on corals, the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation stated on Thursday.

"Research has shown that several chemical ingredients commonly found in sun creams harm coral larvae, obstruct coral reproduction and cause reef bleaching," the general director of conservation department, Thunya Netithamkul, said, commenting on the recently adopted decree as aired by Thai broadcasters.

The decree prohibits sunscreens containing oxybenzone, octinoxate, 4-methylbenzylidene camphor and butylparaben. Anyone violating the ban will be fined $3,000.

Divers, who make up 80% of marine parks visitors, use these sun creams, and harmful chemical substances are released into the water, the department head added.

A set of clarifying documents and instructions for parks administrations and travel operators will soon be released. Zinc oxides-based creams are recommended for tourists since they are harmless for parks' wildlife.

The new legislation was introduced as part of the Thai consistent effort to conserve coral reefs in line with the UN 14th Sustainable Development Goal, dubbed "Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development." Thailand conducts annual coral conservation studies in the Andaman Sea to record the health of the corals and correct maps.