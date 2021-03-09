UrduPoint.com
Thailand Confirms 60 New COVID-19 Infections

BANGKOK (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 60 cases of coronavirus infection, mostly domestic, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Tuesday's total cases, 43 were domestic infections while 17 others referred to imported cases, the CCSA report said.

Those domestic cases included 38 in Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, and three in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, the report says.

Thailand has so far confirmed 26,501 cases of infection, 23,623 of which were reported as domestic while 2,878 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in this country.

So far, 25,851 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 565 others are currently hospitalized and 85 fatalities have been reported.

