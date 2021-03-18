UrduPoint.com
Thailand Reports 92 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Fatality

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 92 cases of coronavirus infection with one new fatality, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of These new cases, 78 were local transmissions, and 14 others were international arrivals, the CCSA report said.

Of the domestic cases, 40 were confirmed in Samut Sakhon, 21 in Bangkok and five in Nakhon Pathom.

The 89th fatality referred to a 65-year-old Thai male in Samut Sakhon, who had reportedly had lung cancer.

Thailand has so far confirmed a total of 27,494 cases, 24,537 of which were domestic infections while 2,957 others referred to imported cases.

So far, 26,377 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 1,028 others are currently hospitalized.

