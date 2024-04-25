Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Thousands of flights were cancelled in France and Europe on Thursday as a strike by French air traffic controllers over pay caused stoppages not seen in two decades.

Airlines cut more than half of their normal flight schedules at Paris's two main airports Orly and Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle, with many flights in the southern city of Marseille also grounded.

Short and medium-haul flights were the worst affected, while long-haul services faced the least disruption.

A total of around 2,600 flights arriving at or departing from French airports were forecast for Thursday, down from 5,200 the day before, civil aviation authority DGAC told AFP.

Across Europe, roughly 2,000 more flights were cancelled and another 1,000 forced to change routes to avoid French airspace, the Airlines for Europe trade body said.

Cancellation numbers were at their highest "in 20 years", said Augustin de Romanet, chief executive of ADP, the company operating the capital's airports.

On Wednesday, De Romanet had warned that "several tens of millions of Euros" were at stake for airlines and airports "every strike day".

Air traffic association IATA accused the French controllers of "blackmail" and of making exorbitant demands.

Air traffic controllers have asked for, among other things, a 25 percent pay rise over five years.

A decision by their biggest union, SNCTA, on Wednesday to withdraw their strike call after a deal with management came too late to alleviate the mayhem significantly, as the DGAC had already ordered airlines to cancel most of their flights.

Three smaller unions, meanwhile, maintained their strike call.

More Stories From World