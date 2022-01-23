UrduPoint.com

Thousands Take To Streets In Sweden's Stockholm, Gothenburg To Protest Covid Passes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Thousands Take to Streets in Sweden's Stockholm, Gothenburg to Protest Covid Passes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Thousands of people took to the streets of Sweden's Stockholm and Gothenburg to protest against COVID-19 passports and pandemic restrictions in the country, Swedish media reported Saturday.

About 8,000-0,000 people gathered to protest vaccination, COVID-19 passes and other restrictions at Stockholm's Sergels torg square alone, according to Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. Protesters reportedly carried banners saying "Yes to freedom, no to COVID passports."

The rallies were peaceful and the police managed to maintain public order in both cities, there have been no reports about arrests, the newspaper said.

The SVT broadcaster, citing the Swedish police, said that law enforcement officers had previously warned about the possible sabotage of the action by right-wing extremists, but the demonstrations were calm.

The Swedish government announced that the country will again tighten restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19. From January 19, a 500-person limit will be introduced for public gatherings and mass events, and a 20-person cap for private events.

Related Topics

Protest Police Stockholm Sweden January Media From Government

Recent Stories

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

7 hours ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

7 hours ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

7 hours ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

7 hours ago
 Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two booked for pilfering electricity

7 hours ago
 210,000 children to be administered anti-polio dro ..

210,000 children to be administered anti-polio drops in Khyber district

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.