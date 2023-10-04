Open Menu

Three Failed Doping Tests Hit Asian Games In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Three failed doping tests hit Asian Games in 24 hours

Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy and Philippine mountain-bike rider Ariana Evangelista both failed doping tests at the Hangzhou Asian Games, officials said Wednesday, making it three announced in 24 hours.

Hangzhou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Uzbek cyclist Aleksey Fomovskiy and Philippine mountain-bike rider Ariana Evangelista both failed doping tests at the Hangzhou Asian Games, officials said Wednesday, making it three announced in 24 hours.

The 22-year-old Fomovskiy, who came fifth in the men's omnium points race on September 28, failed a drug test for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency said.

The sample was collected on the day of the event, said the ITA, which handles some areas of doping control at the Games.

Hours earlier, the ITA said that Evangelista had failed a drug test, for the banned substance erythropoietin (EPO), which also enhances performance.

Evangelista competed in the women's cross-country Olympic mountain bike competition the next day, coming 13th.

It typically takes several days for a failed test to come through.

Late Tuesday, the ITA and Olympic Council of Asia said that Saudi distance runner Mohammed Yousef Alasiri had also failed a drug test.

So did Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, on September 28, in what was the first known case of doping at the Games.

All four have been provisionally suspended and have the right to request the analysis of their B-samples.

pst/dva

Related Topics

Afghanistan Saudi Hangzhou Ita September Women Olympics Event All Race Asia Boxer

Recent Stories

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

Free medical camp organized in Police Lines

5 minutes ago
 28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Ra ..

28th death anniversary of famous singer Masood Rana observed

7 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre po ..

Minister reviews Mineral dept's online cadastre portal

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister underscore need to explore pote ..

Caretaker minister underscore need to explore potential of Kumrat valley

7 minutes ago
 IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

IGP starts new series 'Police Station Diaries'

7 minutes ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

Seerat-un-Nabi Conference held in Kohat

7 minutes ago
Body of missing youth found

Body of missing youth found

3 minutes ago
 Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

Car lifter shot dead during robbery in Wah

3 minutes ago
 Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to ex ..

Karachi included in 'Road to Makkah' project to expedite pilgrims' journey

3 minutes ago
 ECP to announce schedule of general elections with ..

ECP to announce schedule of general elections without further delay

3 minutes ago
 Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead o ..

Radical outsider fires up young Argentines ahead of election

51 minutes ago
 Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell- ..

Stocks edge higher in cautious rebound after sell-off

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World