Three Fuel Tanks Explode Near Depots Of Oil Company In UAE - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi oil company ADNOC on Monday, the emirate's police said, adding that the blast may be caused by a drone hit

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi oil company ADNOC on Monday, the emirate's police said, adding that the blast may be caused by a drone hit.

"The fire provoked an explosion in three tanks for transporting fuel in the Misfah area near the fuel depots of the Emirati state-owned company ADNOC.

Also, a small fire broke out in the construction area of the new airport of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. According to the preliminary version, this happened as a result of a drone hit. No one is injured," the police tweeted.

At the same time, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree told the Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon reveal details about the military operation in the UAE territory. The Houthis have vowed to respond to the UAE for its participation in military operations in Yemen's Shabwah province.

