Top Officials of South Korea, Belize Discuss Cooperation, Trade - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Tuesday with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno in the South Korean city of Busan and discussed strengthening cooperation between the countries in trade, investment and agriculture, among other things, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The report added that during the meeting, Yoon requested Belize's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Briceno, in turn, asked Seoul to provide technical assistance in his country's plans to digitize its land transaction management system and establish an international electronic identification certificate system, the news agency noted, adding that Briceno also thanked the South Korean government for assistance provided to Belize during the COVID-19 pandemic.