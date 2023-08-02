Open Menu

Top Officials Of South Korea, Belize Discuss Cooperation, Trade - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Top Officials of South Korea, Belize Discuss Cooperation, Trade - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on Tuesday with Belizean Prime Minister John Briceno in the South Korean city of Busan and discussed strengthening cooperation between the countries in trade, investment and agriculture, among other things, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The report added that during the meeting, Yoon requested Belize's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Briceno, in turn, asked Seoul to provide technical assistance in his country's plans to digitize its land transaction management system and establish an international electronic identification certificate system, the news agency noted, adding that Briceno also thanked the South Korean government for assistance provided to Belize during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Agriculture Busan Seoul Belize South Korea North Korea Government

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

9 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

9 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

9 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

9 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

9 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

9 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

9 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

9 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World