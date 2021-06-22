UrduPoint.com
Tornado Kills One, Injures Others Near Montreal

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:24 PM

A tornado that tore into a town near Montreal killed one person and injured two others, Canadian authorities said

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :A tornado that tore into a town near Montreal killed one person and injured two others, Canadian authorities said.

After an "extreme weather phenomenon in Mascouche," around 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Montreal, "we unfortunately can confirm the death of one man," the deputy premier and minister of public safety of Quebec Genevieve Guilbault wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Our government teams are mobilized on the ground to help victims and support municipal authorities," she added.

Two people were injured and around 50 buildings were damaged, Mascouche spokeswoman Marisa Curcio told AFP early Tuesday.

A video shared on social media showed a fast-moving, wide column of swirling dust approaching a road, whilst another captured an almost apocalyptic scene as cars stopped on a highway with the tornado directly ahead.

Footage from a residential area showed dark skies, with trees straining in strong winds and debris whirling in the air as the twister drew nearer.

"The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until further notice so we ask you to be cautious and avoid travel," the mayor of the town of 50,000 residents, Guillaume Tremblay, posted on Facebook.

Environment Canada had warned Monday evening that a "severe thunderstorm watch" was in effect and the storm could produce strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

