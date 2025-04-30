Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented in Ashgabat

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A presentation of Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential was held in Ashgabat. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event was organized by the Kyrgyz Embassy in Turkmenistan with the support of local agencies.

The event was timed to coincide with the upcoming opening of the tourist season in Kyrgyzstan and is aimed at promoting the Kyrgyz tourism product among Turkmen travelers.

The presentation was attended by representatives of 66 Turkmen enterprises working in the tourism sector. They were provided with information on the tourism opportunities of Kyrgyzstan by region, with an emphasis on the development of all-season tourism, including winter and summer types of active recreation, sports and medical tourism.

Innovations in the visa regime were presented, including the possibility of issuing an electronic visa and a new category of visas "Sapar visa" (type "J").

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan G. Bakyev and teachers of the Faculty of Tourism of the State Institute of Culture of Turkmenistan. Representatives of Turkmen tourism companies expressed interest in establishing cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, including organizing a familiarization tour and exchanging experience in training specialists in the tourism industry.