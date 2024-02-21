Open Menu

Trends, IICD To Organise Conference On modern Diplomacy In Global Age

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 06:12 PM

Trends Research and Advisory and the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (IICD), announced that they will convene their first joint conference on 26th February, under the theme "Modern Diplomacy in the Global Age: New Perspectives and Implications for UAE-central Asia Cooperation"

The announcement was made in a media briefing held at the Grand Conference Hall at Trends headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends, Dr. Mohammad Kamel Al-Maeini, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IICD, Dr.Awadh Saleh the Cultural Advisor and Sumaya Al-Hadrami, Deputy Head of Trends Global. It was also attended by a group of researchers, media reporters and officials from both sides.

Dr. Al-Ali said that the conference will focus on the role of diplomacy in an interdependent and competitive world: challenges and opportunities. He indicated that the conference shall discuss relations between the UAE and Central Asia, to open new horizons for cooperation between the two sides.

Dr. Al Ali expressed his hope that this conference is meant to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Central Asian countries, and opens new horizons for mutual cooperation in various fields.

He stressed that scientific research is one of the most important tools that can be used to strengthen relations between countries, especially in light of the challenges facing the world today. 

Dr. Al-Maeini expressed his pleasure at convening this joint conference with Trends Research and Advisory.

He said that the conference provides scientific insights that help us understand the challenges and opportunities in UAE-Central Asia relations.

He said that this conference represents an opportunity to build bridges of communication and explore new horizons for cooperation in various fields. He praised the role played by the UAE in spreading cultural diplomacy. 

Sumaya Al-Hadrami indicated that the conference is the first of its kind between the UAE and Central Asian countries. It is the first event of activating the cooperation agreement between Trends and the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy. She explained that the conference will include 3 working sessions. Ambassadors of the six Central Asian countries, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, will participate in this discussion. The discussion shall include experts and academics who shall address relations between the UAE and Central Asian countries. 

She said that a round table will also be held at the end of the conference that brings the diplomats and experts to exchange views on how to improve these relations and emphasise the importance of cultural diplomacy.

Dr. Saleh said that Trends has become a cultural platform for generations, explaining that cultural diplomacy is an important tool in human dialogue and bilateral cooperation. He expressed his pleasure at Trends’ convening of this joint conference with IICD. The event reflects an advanced awareness of the role of cultural diplomacy in international relations.

