Tropical Cyclone Freddy Kills 99 In Malawi - Disaster Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) At least 99 people were killed by tropical cyclone Freddy in southern Malawi, which earlier hit neighboring Mozambique and Madagascar, Department of Disaster Management Affairs Commissioner Charles Kalemba said Monday.

"A total of 99 people have been confirmed dead in some districts in the Southern Region due to floods and landslides emanating from Cyclone Freddy," Kalemba said in a statement.

The commissioner noted that most of the deaths, 85, occurred in the commercial capital of Blantyre in the country's south, adding that "so far, 4,000 households have been affected, which translates to over 10,000 people.

Malawi's government has reportedly declared a state of disaster in the southern region of the country.

Deadly cyclone Freddy began forming off northwestern Australia in the first week of February, then crossed the southern Indian Ocean, struck Madagascar on February 21 and reached Mozambique on February 24.

