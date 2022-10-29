Tropical Storm Nalgae Results in Over 60 Dead in Philippines - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) More than 60 deaths attributed to tropical storm Nalgae (Paeng) have occurred in southern Philippines, The Manila Bulletin reports.

At least 67 people have died as a result of flooding and landslides in the Maguindanao del Norte region, the newspaper said on Friday citing Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) authorities.

More than 10 people have been declared missing, while over 30 have been injured, The Manila Bulletin said.

Nalgae has forced about 5,000 to evacuate amid flood warnings in the Western Visayas region in the Philippines. Over 3,000 people remain in temporary shelters, according to local media reports.