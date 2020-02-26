UrduPoint.com
Trump Extends Restrictions On Movement Of US Vessels In Cuban Waters - Letter

Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) President Donald Trump informed Congress that he has renewed the state of national emergency that forbids unauthorized US-registered vessels from entering Cuban territorial waters.

"The unauthorized entry of United States-registered vessels into Cuban territorial waters continues to be detrimental to United States foreign policy," Trump said on Tuesday.

"I have determined that it is necessary to continue the national emergency declared with respect to Cuba and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of vessels."

The national emergency on Cuba declared on March 1, 1996 and repeatedly renewed since then would remain in effect beyond March 1, 2020, the letter said.

In 1996, then-President Bill Clinton issued the national emergency after two US-registered vessels were allegedly attacked by Cuba's military.

